Frederick Arthur Currie Jr. was born December 20, 1936 in Memphis, TN. He passed away July 9, 2020 at his home at age 83 (although he is going to live to be 113).
He is survived by his wife Nolly Currie; his five daughters, Michelle (Curtis) Griffis, Nicole (Shon) Martin, Kimberly (James) Little, Tiffany (Mark) King, Roxanne Currie; four grandchildren, Michael, Kayla, Amanda and Seneca; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Patricia Swanson and Frank Currie.
Fred was active in the Myrtle Creek, OR area with the Boy Scouts, Lumberjack shows, his potable water business and his Flocked Christmas tree lot. He always had a smile, a laugh, and a sense of humor. He served in the United States Air Force and was a proud Patriotic American.
Mountain View Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
