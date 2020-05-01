Frederick Moxley “Rickey” Francis IV succumbed to heart disease on March 20, 2020 in Mesa Arizona. His wife, Lyn Francis, was holding his hand as he slipped away. He will be dearly missed.
Rickey was born in Portland, Oregon on January 23, 1948 to Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Francis and Frederick “Fred” Francis III. His sister, Melody Ann was one year old. Betty and Fred divorced in 1950 and the children went to live with their maternal grandparents Elizabeth and Bruce Hitt in Roseburg, Oregon. When Betty remarried in 1958, they returned to Portland to live with her and her new husband. They attended Glide High School and graduated in 1965 and 1966. Afterwards, Rickey joined the military and spent several years in Vietnam, serving as a medic. Upon his return, he attended college in Los Angeles, started his own construction business, and met his first wife Mary. They lived in a log cabin in Veneta, Oregon. Mary loved animals and volunteered to fight fires, but died in a tragic accident in 1985. After some years, Rickey found love again with Lyn and they relocated to Florence, Arizona.
Rickey had a whimsical and buoyant personality. He gathered many friends throughout his life. However, the horrors that he witnessed in Vietnam returned to him in his later years, along with numerous health issues caused by his exposure to Agent Orange.
Rickey is survived by his wife Lyn Francis and her daughters Mandy and Ivy Patyn; as well as his sister Melody Anicich and her children Jason, Emily, Rebecca, and Seth.
He has been laid to rest in the National Memorial Cemetery of Phoenix, Arizona. No funeral was held due to the coronavirus pandemic. If you wish to honor him, please consider donating to the Wounded Warrior Project in his name.
