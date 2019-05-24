On May 18, 2019, Frederick S. Smith crossed his last finish line at the age of 92 years. In the race that is life on this earth he was a champion. When he passed away his eldest daughter, Corinne, was by his side at Bridgewood Rivers Assisted Living.
Fred was born in Portsmouth, England, to Frederick Smith, Sr. and Ellen Smith (nee Mills) in 1927. At the age of 15 he left home to enlist in the British army. Upon hearing rumors of the impending D-Day invasion, Freds mother contacted his commanding officer and informed him that Fred was not of legal age to enlist. Fred was soon discharged, but re-enlisted as soon as he turned 17. He was discharged again at the end of World War II. In the late 1940s, Fred moved to the Isle of Guernsey in the English Channel to take a job in a vermiculite processing plant. Soon thereafter, his landlady introduced him to a lovely young woman by the name of Pamela Jones. They began to date in 1949, were engaged in 1950, and married in September of 1951. In December of that year, they emigrated to the United States entering through Ellis Island, New York City, and settled in Kansas for two years, where Corinne was born.
In 1952, Fred and Pam moved west to Roseburg, Oregon, where Fred took a job with Roseburg Lumber Company. In 1957, another daughter, Linda, was born, and in 1960, son Wayne was born. Fred worked his way up from millworker to finishing supervisor, retiring from Roseburg Lumber in 1989.
Prior to his retirement, Fred became a dedicated runner. He ran his last marathon at the age of 65. In his retirement years, Fred was very active in community service and earned numerous awards and honors. These included the Roseburg Area Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Service First Citizen for 1997 and, in 2014, the State of Oregon Governors Volunteer Award for Lifetime Achievement for his work with CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates,) Douglas C.A.R.E.S., Special Olympics, and Umpqua Gleaners. He also served on numerous other task forces, committees and commissions.
Fred is survived by daughters Corinne Klein (Greg) and Linda Smith (Jeff Pugh,); and son, Wayne Smith (Malora); also, grandchildren Mandy North (Sam) Christy Smith (Rob,) Travis Smith, Alysia Shannon (Rory,) Joel Klein (Christine,) and Misha Lind (Taylor); great-grandchildren, Serena DeVoogd, Aspen Bullock, Emmaleah Cochran, Ryan and Skylar North, Lane Smith, and twins Max and Ivan Klein. Other survivors are brother, Ray Smith; niece, Denise Smith; and nephew, John Smith of Portsmouth, England; numerous other nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Phyllis Raddatz; and previous daughter-in-law, Cecelia Heath.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Wellspring Bible Fellowship, 2245 Kline Street, Roseburg. In lieu of flowers, Fred requested donations to any of the charitable organizations listed above. Arrangements are being handled by Taylors Family Mortuary, Winston. Our family wishes to thank Bridgewood Rivers Assisted Living and Mercy Hospice for taking excellent, compassionate care of the man we love so much.
