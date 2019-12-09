Gail Leslie Edmundson of Yoncalla, OR, died December 7, 2019 at the age of 67. She was born in Roseburg, OR to parents Robert and Barbara (Maupin) Duncan on August 20, 1952, attended Elkton schools, graduating in 1970, and studied at the Merritt Davis Business School in Eugene, OR.
In her younger years, Gail worked at Totem Inn, Manly Watson Logging and Mrs. Olsen’s as a bookkeeper. Later she worked at the City of Yoncalla as a receptionist and Yoncalla High School as an Administrative Assistant.
Her pride and joy were her grandchildren. Gail enjoyed riding horses, gardening and her beloved Leonberger dogs. Gail was proud that she was instrumental in the organization of the Yoncalla Rodeo. She is survived by daughter, Robyn Taylor; son, Michael (Sheila) Kelly; sister, Mary Jane Keller; grandchildren, Aun-Marie Taylor, Alyssa Kelly, Blayke Kelly and Camdyn Kelly; and nephew, Joe Keller. Gail was preceded in death by sister, Roberta Duncan; her long-time life partner of 35 years, Bob Kelly; son, Jade Kelly; and her parents.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 14th, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Drain Church of Christ. A private family interment will be held. Arrangements by Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage Grove, OR.
