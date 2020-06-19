After a fulfilling life, Gail Sharon Schaefer transferred from our world on November 29,2019. She was born to Eugene and Betty Schaefer on March 22, 1950 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Growing up in The Land of Ten Thousand Lakes, it was only natural for her to spend summers swimming and water skiing. From the age of two she began ice skating. As she grew older, she favored downhill skiing. From her earliest years, her talent was art. She portrayed her observations in various media, such as pencil, paint, clay etc. One sketch ‘View Beneath the Ice’ was hung in the University of Minnesota’s Northrup Auditorium. That time, as a fourth grader, Gail had drawn what she saw while ice fishing with family. The natural world was her playground. She was always happy romping through the parks or exploring in the woods. She collected rocks, leaves, seeds, lizards, and more; these were polished, identified, planted, and nourished.
Upon graduating from Johnson High School, she was forced to choose between her two loves, art and forestry. She did enroll in the University of Minnesota’s College of Forestry; this challenged the faculty to provide facilities for its first girl. She was not even deterred from her goal after living in a tent one whole summer while radio tracking deer. She said, “I spent more on mosquito lotion than on groceries”. Immediately after receiving a Bachelor of Science, she loaded a motorcycle in her van and headed to Vale, Oregon to join a Helitack crew fighting wildfires. She met two girls from other states; until this time only men fought fires. The local residents welcomed them by bringing a load of furniture for their empty house; now the girls learned that milk cans could serve as kitchen chairs.
Except for a year spent in Minnesota planning parks in the Lake Superior Area, her career was with Bureau of Land Management. She began paving the way for women in a nontraditional field when she was appointed as an Area Manager.
Gail married Robert Jones and when their daughter Paige was born, she became a loving and devoted mother and stepmother. They enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, crafts and trips, especially to Hawaii.
During her career, Gail worked for the BLM in Medford, Portland, and Roseburg. She was the Resource Area Manager for Dillard, Oregon and the Mt. Scott Resource Area. When she retired, she was the Assistant District Manager and ADM of Field Services of Roseburg Bureau of Land Management. In retirement, Gail resumed her love for art – becoming very advanced in clay, creating beautiful pieces from everyday kitchen ware to skillfully crafted pieces of decorative art.
Gail moved to Corvallis to be closer to her children and grandchildren. She was indulgent and eloquent daughter, mother, and grandmother. She devoted herself completely to her family. She passed on her knowledge of nature and great love for the outdoors to her children and grandchildren. She instilled a strong moral compass in her children and taught them the they could do anything they set their mind to achieve. She was an inspiration and will be greatly missed.
Her father Eugene preceded her in death. She is survived by mother Betty; daughter Paige Andrus and son-in-law Matt Andrus; and step-daughter Jessica Jones; grandchildren Paisley, Ashton, Devan, Dayvian and great-grandson Bryson. Due to gathering restrictions a Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.