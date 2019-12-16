On the morning of November 27th, 2019, the Lord took home a true hero. Gary Howard Fugate
was born in Roseburg to the parents of Alex and Eleanor Fugate. He was the youngest of five children.
Gary joined the United States Marines after high school, where he was a tank operator in the Vietnam War.
He spent 50 years with his high school sweetheart, Susie Fugate. Together they had two boys, Gary and Scott Fugate, who blessed them with six granddaughters, one grandson, and two great-grandchildren (and one more on the way).
He was a kind, fun loving, and stubborn man who enjoyed his grandchildren, harassing his wife and friends, and cheap beer.
Gary?s family will miss his witty personality and giving ways immensely. He was a great husband, father, and papa.
Per his request, there will be no services.
