Gary Lee Birchfield, 66, of Roseburg, OR, passed in peace at home on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Gary was born on September 20, 1954 in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. He was a loving father and proud grandfather.
Gary grew up in Glide, OR and worked for Roseburg Forest Products for 30 years. He loved to hunt, fish, and spend time outdoors.
Gary is survived by his children Brian Birchfield and Brandi and Shelby Myers; his grandchildren, Madison, Tanner, Skye and Paisley; and his sisters, Lyndia, Donna and Debbie. He was preceded in death by his parents Melvin and Marie Birchfield; his sisters, Rosie, Carolyn and Marilyn; his daughter, Bridgette; and granddaughter, Hanna.
A memorial will be held at Journey Roseburg Church, 1600 NE Diamond Lake Blvd, on Saturday, January 9th, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.
