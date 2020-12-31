Gary Wayne Stembridge is at peace as of December 12th, 2020, when he passed away at Mercy Medical Center due to complications with congestive heart failure. He was a true warrior right up until his very last breath.
Gary was born in Long Beach, California on May 29th, 1957. His family later moved to Myrtle Creek, Oregon where he attended Douglas High School and excelled at track, football, and basketball. He earned a basketball scholarship from Oregon Institute of Technology in Klamath Falls, where he continued playing basketball.
After college, he settled down in Roseburg where he got married and had three kids: Stacey, Garrett, and Marcus. He worked as an electrician for over 20 years, with most of that time spent at Roseburg Forest Products.
In his free time, Gary enjoyed fishing at Diamond Lake, golfing at the various local courses, and watching his kids play sports. He traveled all over the west coast to attend his kid’s sporting events, where he displayed endless enthusiasm. Gary always believed in family.
He was a devoted father, grandfather, and friend. No matter the struggles he might have been going through, he was always there to lend a helping hand to others.
Gary is survived by his three children Stacey Schuyler and husband Kevin, Garrett and wife Nicole, and Marcus and wife Marisa; grandchildren Andrew, Caiden, Sienna, Caleb, Celeste, Brody, Cambria, Jordan, Brooklyn, and Hannah a.k.a Pasqually; as well as many other family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Norma Stembridge, brother Larry, and granddaughter Madison.
Gary had his funeral on December 18th at Roseburg Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
