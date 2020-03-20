Gayle Lynn Towner was born July 11, 1945 in San Jose, California to Frank and Nina Guido. She passed away on February 23, 2020 at her home after a courageous battle with cancer. Her family and friends were by her side.
Gayle grew up in San Jose and graduated from Andrew Hill High School in 1963, where she met her future husband Deryle Towner. They were married February 1, 1964. Later that year, the Guido family moved to Roseburg and purchased the Busenbark Ranch. They planted the orchards at Guido Ranch, later known as Shady Lane Orchards and now known as Guido Orchards. Frank and Nina started Umpqua Sand and Gravel, where Deryle worked and Gayle managed the cherry orchards. She made many friends throughout her years of selling cherries and will be remembered by many as the "Cherry Lady." During this time Gayle and Deryle had four children: Laurie, Joe, Deena and Dennis (Butch). In addition to being a busy mother, she was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority, an organization for business women and homemakers active in civic and social work in their communities.
In 1982, the Guido's started a family Italian Deli in Roseburg, where Gayle enjoyed making many of her famous recipes. Lasagna and spaghetti were her specialties. Gayle had a gift shop at Shady Lane Orchards for a few years where she was able to show her creativity and flair for design.
Gayle and Deryle retired in 2012, during this time, Gayle did some volunteering for Meals on Wheels while Deryle restored old cars and they continued to participate in various car shows around Douglas County. In the winter, they enjoyed packing up their RV and caravanning to Arizona with a group of close friends.
Gayle will always be remembered for her amazing cooking, quick wit, dry sense of humor and up-front opinions. The family often affectionately referred to her as "Judge Judy". She was a wonderful and caring woman who was always willing to help in times of need.
She was preceded in death by daughter, Deena; parents, Frank and Nina Guido; husband, Deryle Towner; and brother, Jeff Guido. She is survived by her daughter, Laurie Elston; son, Joe (Veronica) Towner; son, Butch Towner (Krissy); grandchildren, Chris (Stephanie) Elston, Kay Towner, Dylan Towner and Dawn Towner; brothers, Steve (Peggy) Guido, Pat (Cindy) Guido, Kelly (Mona) Guido; sister, Sue (Mike) Gomes; one uncle, Gene (Rose) Guido; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
We would like to thank her many friends, some going as far back as grade school days, and also her extended family for their loving support during this sad and difficult time. Thank you all for your love, kindness and prayers.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
To live in the hearts of those left behind is not to die.
The Towner and Guido Families
