Carl Gene Kemp was born in Caldwell, ID on Dec. 31, 1940 to Henry (Hank) Clay Kemp and Lucy Edna Buffington. He was the youngest of his brothers, Henry (Buster), Jim and Ray. He started school in the little schoolhouse in Garden Valley and graduated from Roseburg High in 1959. He worked for Marks Grocery in the produce department where he met Carolyn Parker who worked in the adjoining Marks Department Store. They just happened to be going out to burn the boxes at the same time each day. Sparks flew! They married on Oct. 8, 1961, after Carolyn graduated from RHS and Gene finished his six-month training in the National Guard.
In 1964, Gene had the opportunity to learn candy making from an accomplished German candy maker and to buy the business. Gene loved to make the confections, bag up the brittle's and marshmallows and deliver them to stores all over the state. He made everything- Caramels, Hand Dipped Chocolates, Fudge. At the Fair, he pulled taffy on a huge hook, pull it out on a long table, chop it into sucker size and sell them warm and droopy for 10 cents as fast as we could get a stick in them. He also made Peanut Brittle there as a demonstration. The smells of the candy brought a huge crowd. Although he loved this business, it was too much for too little for our young family and we sold it all back to the candy maker in 1967. Gene was offered the job of Asst. Store Manager of the McKays Market in Myrtle Point where we stayed until he was offered Store Manager for Jim's Market in Roseburg. It was good to come home! Later Jim's became Goves Market and Gene continued there until 1978. In 1976, he had started a “garage business” of screen-printing t-shirts. By 1978 the business moved downtown where it still continues today. Prints Charming Screen print and Embroidery employs nine people and is in the capable hands of sons, Rick and Randy.
Gene walked out of this world and into the next on March the 22nd, 2020. He still had his quick wit, for which will always be most remembered by his friends and family.
Gene leaves behind his wife, Carolyn; sons, Rick, Randy and his wife Cathy, Rob and his wife Cindy. There are six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Goodbye my love. I'll see you later!
