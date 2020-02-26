George Allen Marples, Sr. of Roseburg, Oregon passed away on February 21, 2020 at the age of 96. George was born on November 24, 1923 in Denver, Colorado to parents Charles and Irene Marples.
George met the love of his life, Elsie "Irene" Warren on the grade school playground in Bristol, Colorado. They were married on June 23, 1942. Two years later he joined the U.S. Navy and served aboard the USS Cullman as a Coxswain until his honorable discharge on February 22, 1946. He was a proud WWII Veteran.
After the Navy, George and Irene settled in Oakland, California for a bit before moving to Lamar, Colorado. In 1954, life brought them to Roseburg, Oregon. George spent his career as a Mechanic working at several different auto shops in Roseburg until retiring from Douglas County Shops in 1986.
George enjoyed camping and fishing. Spending time on the river or around the campfire with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought him so much joy. He was also quite the dancer. He and Irene danced every chance they got and even took up square dancing taking lessons at the Buckaroo Barn.
George was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Charles and sister, Kay. He is survived by his wife Elsie Irene of 77 years; sister, Betty Gunderson; son, George Marples, Jr. and wife Carlean; son, Charles "Rusty" Marples and wife Kathy; granddaughter, Carrie Keil and husband Wesley; grandson, Brian Marples and wife Amanda; grandson, Brian Luttrell and wife Pimchana; and 13 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held at Wilson's Chapel of the Roses on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
A military service will be held at Roseburg Memorial Gardens on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
