Longtime resident George Anderson of Roseburg, OR, passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 1, 2020 from a series of chronic illnesses. He was 74. His immediate family was at his bedside.
George was born on October 19th, 1945 to George and Ruby Anderson. He grew up in the Melrose area with his parents and grandparents, eventually moving to land where the Douglas County Fairgrounds and Interstate 5 are today. His family then moved to the Green district where he presided until his death. A few years after he was born, he was blessed with a baby brother, Dennis Anderson, who has preceded him in death. Throughout life, they were very close.
George attended and graduated from Roseburg High School. He married his high school sweetheart Barbara Snyder and had two children together. Later divorcing, he continued with many of his life-long hobbies and family traditions of gardening, hunting, fishing, and bee-keeping. He was also an active record collector until his later years, enjoying music from the 1950's onward. He later married Roxanna Kay Cox. They had no children together and divorced after about seven years of marriage. It was a few years after that he met the love of his life, Linda Anderson, whom he was married to for 33 years until his death in 2020. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, traveling to Thailand, and enjoying his hobbies.
George will be remembered by his family as a loving and caring person with a heart of gold who loved life, family, and his animals more than life itself. He was a true patriarch to his family. He would have given you the shirt off his back if he knew you needed it.
Later in life he spent most of his time enjoying his home, his wife, his daughter, and watching his two grandsons grow up. He would often tell his daughter he enjoyed spending time with her and his grandsons as it made him feel younger! Life just isn't the same without him. His family will truly miss him.
He is survived by his wife Linda of 33 years; three daughters, Cheri Lucas of Springfield, Marla Welch of Keizer, Greta Moore of Melrose; and two grandsons, Nicholas and Andrew Lucas of Springfield.
There will be a graveside service on July 25th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Melrose Cemetery where many other family members are also buried. A gathering at Abby's Pizza on NE Stephens in Roseburg will follow for all who would like to and are encouraged to attend.
