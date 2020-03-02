George “Leon” Davis, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from heart and kidney failure. He was born March 19, 1944 in Broken Bow, OK, to William “Bill” Davis and Clara (Mangus) Davis.
The family moved to Myrtle Creek, OR in 1947, before finally settling in Canyonville where he lived through high school and his subsequent enlistment in the Navy. He returned from the Navy in September 1966 and married the love of his life, Lillie Jolene Lancaster, a month later on October 2. They had three children and lived in the Green and Winston areas throughout his life. He retired from Roseburg Forest Products in 2006 at the age of 62, but continued to be active in real estate until the end. Most recently, he sold real estate through Currieco Real Estate.
Leon loved his family and spending time with them, especially enjoying Sunday dinner and game night. He was grateful for all the love and support he received from his brother and sister, Larry and Etta, the last several months helping in getting him to dialysis and various appointments.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Dan, Clarence, Minnie, Wayne, and Mary Sue. He is survived by his wife, Lillie Davis; children, Michelle (Davis) Waggoner and husband Chuck, Carla (Davis) Hicks, and Bradley Davis; grandchildren, Katelyn Waggoner, Jason Waggoner, Angela Hicks, and Rebecca Hicks; siblings, Etta, Larry, Willard, Pat, and Kenny; as well as many beloved in-laws, nieces, nephews, other extended family, friends, and his church family.
There will be a celebration of life and potluck on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Winston Community Center in Winston, Oregon.
