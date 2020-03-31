George Lewis Tarrant, age 83, our loving husband, dad and grandpa went to be with Jesus on Monday, March 16, 2020 with his family by his side.
George was born in Hooker, Oklahoma, to George and Mabel Tarrant on July 9, 1936. He is survives by the love of his life of 64 years, Donna; two daughters, Sheri Bachman and Sarena Johnson; two sons-in-laws, Al Backman and Dave Johnson; seven grandchildren, Mandy and Alissa Suiter, Jacob, Matthew and Andrew Johnson, Hannah Mast and Sue McNett; 17 great-grandchildren, Royal George, Elias Averrett, Amare Vaughn, McKenna, Kyra and Brodyn Wilder, Xena Olinger, Camaryn La Raut, Kolby James, Aly McNett, Amelia, Philip and Samantha Johnson, Levi, Micah and Marielle Johnson, Randon Mast; one great-great-grandson, Ezekiel Averett; nieces, Tammy Reeves and Bobbi Fishback; among many other nephews, hunting friends and coworkers. George was preceded in death by his son Don Tarrant; daughter, Laura James; and grandson, Jesse James.
George spent his career as a mill worker first in Hines and then relocating to Roseburg and working for Roseburg Lumber where he retired in 1998. Hunting was one of his passions along with working on his Jeeps. He also loved to dance to the good old Western tunes. George and Donna could clear a dance floor, everyone would set down to watch them dance. He was able to take his dream trip in 2015 to Branson, Missouri, a gift from Sarena and Dave. He also took a dream trip to Alaska, which included a drive down the Alcan with Sheri and girls in 1989. George always enjoyed his family and friends even his grand dogs Mitzie, Rilo, Saddie, Husky and Lucy.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com to leave the family fond memories and condolences. Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses is in charge of arrangements.
