GEORGE MADISON CRANDALL
George Madison Crandall of Winston, OR, went home to his Lord and Savior on June 17, 2019 with his family by his side. During George’s last days, the family spent time singing treasured songs and reading scripture just as George had modeled throughout his life as husband, father, and grandfather. George was born July 6, 1934 in Everett, WA. He was one of four children born to Archie W. and Hazel (Lamb) Crandall in Everett, Washington.
Sisters: Barbara (Crandall) Waterman (Al) and Iris (Crandall) Heath (Loyal (deceased) Brother: Allen Crandall (deceased), sister-in-law, Joyce Crandall.
George accepted Christ as a young boy and rededicated his life to Christ in 1959. George graduated from Everett High School in 1951 and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1953-1957 spending most of that time in Germany as a Radar Operator. Upon returning from the Air Force, George worked at the Boeing Airplane Plant for 13 years.
George met, fell in love and became engaged to Nancy G. Farris within six weeks of dating. Six months later they were married on September 2, 1960 at Calvary Baptist Church in Everett, Washington. George served in several areas of leadership as a member of Calvary Baptist church, often attending to the needs of others, and formed lifetime family friendships.
In 1971, George and family sold their home and moved to Salem, Oregon for George to attend Western Baptist Bible College (now Corban University). George was active at Bethany Baptist Church for many years. He served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, usher, and financial secretary. In 1976, George began working at Portland General Electric in Salem. He retired from PGE in 1992.
In 1999, George and Nancy moved to Roseburg, Oregon to be closer to some of their children and to help babysit grandchildren. George was a member of Roseburg Alliance Church and served as an usher, deacon and elder.
George loved spending time with his family. The family has many treasured memories of summers camping in Eastern Washington, family meals, singing and listening to Dad play a variety of instruments. George also enjoyed many hours with his friends building airplane models and enjoying great friendship. George was very musical and could play most any instrument by ear. He loved to read especially his Bible, history, and theology books. During Georges retirement years he loved spending time with grandchildren, taking trips to the coast, and also great times with friends traveling to Puerto Vallarta and taking cruises.
George leaves behind his beloved wife, Nancy, of 58 years; two daughters, Linda M. Behrens (Steve) and Ann L. Carey (Michael); two sons, Daniel M. (Carrie) and Steven E. Crandall; 10 grandchildren, Tyler Behrens (Dania); Lindsey Waters (Joe); Peyton Carey; Ashley Carey (Ryan DeBasio finance), Kyle, Joel and Adam Crandall, Chloe and Hailey Harden, and Paige Crandall; 4 great-grandchildren, Eliana and Moses Behrens, Sarah and Luke Waters; many nieces, nephews and wonderful friends.
A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, June 29th, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Roseburg Alliance Church. In lieu of flowers, you may make a contribution to your favorite charity or to short term Missions at Roseburg Alliance Church.
