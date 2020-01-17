George Raymond Johnson, age 84, of Springfield, OR, formerly of Cottage Grove and Lakeside, OR, passed away on January 10, 2020. He was born on December 16, 1935 in Longview, WA to parents Hugo E. and Florence (Massey) Johnson.
George graduated from Yoncalla High School and attended Oregon College of Education now known as Western Oregon University, where he was a well-known football player. He married his high school sweetheart Sybil A. Lewey on September 6, 1956 at the Church of Christ in Yoncalla. George worked at Wamsley’s Red and White General Store while in high school; later as a car loader for Mount Baldy and as a Mill Superintendent for Bohemia Lumber Company.
George loved hunting, salmon fishing, camping, and water skiing. He was a member of the First Christian Church and a former Elks lodge member. George and Sybil were members of the Boots and Sandals square dance club, he was a basketball referee, and an avid University of Oregon football and basketball fan.
George is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Sybil A. Johnson; sons, Kim Leonard and wife Nancy, Bob Johnson and wife Barb, Jeff Johnson and wife Linda, Scott Johnson and wife Theresa; 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by granddaughter, Brittany Johnson.
A Celebration of Life and reception will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Garden Way Church, 231 N. Garden Way, Eugene, OR 97401. Memorial contributions may be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 3101 SW Sam Jackson Park Rd, Portland, OR 97239. Arrangements in the care of Smith Lund Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage Grove, OR.
