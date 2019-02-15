George Ross Rhodes was born on November 13, 1925, to Marvin and Josephine Holbrook Rhodes in Nampa, Idaho. He served in the US Navy during WWII from 1943-46. On December 23, 1947, he married Patricia Christison. Both parents and wife preceded him in death.
George and Patricia welcomed two children, Debra Rhodes Lawrence (James) of West Van Lear, Kentucky, and Clayton James Rhodes (Christine) of Canby, Oregon. There are six grandchildren, Brett Rhodes (Veronica) from Salem, Oregon, Justine Rhodes from Tigard, Oregon, Alyssa Rhodes of Portland, Christopher Lawrence (Cynthia) from Newport News, Virginia, Scott Lawrence from Richton Park, Illinois, and Stephanie Jacobsen (Scott) from Greeley, Colorado. There are also eight great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.
George and his family moved to Riddle, Oregon, from Idaho in the early 1960s. He began his career with Hanna Nickle in Riddle until its closed. While at Hanna he earned his Journeyman Millwright Certificate. While working he was active in many civic opportunities in the area. He volunteered with the Riddle Fire Department for over 20 years as both a volunteer fire fighter, fire chief and EMT. He served on Riddles city council and the Myrtle Creek planning commission. He gave many hours to the local Elk Lodge and VFW. During his time with the Elks, he earned several awards including Elk Officer of the Year, and Volunteer of the Year. George was a popular local karaoke singer. He entertained many evenings at Seven Feathers Casino, and area VFWs and restaurants. He even found time to earn his Real Estate license from Umpqua Community College in 1987. And he always enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends.
A service to celebrate his life will be held and Mountain View Memorial Chapel in Tri City, Oregon, on February 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. The family will receive guests an hour before the service. A luncheon will follow at the Riddle Fire Dept in Riddle. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Georges name to the Riddle Fire Department 250 Main Street, Riddle, Oregon 97469.
