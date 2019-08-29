George Washington Enlow was born on March 29, 1925, in Habersham County, Georgia, to Lula Mae Evans. In 1927, Lula Evans married Robert Enloe in Cherokee, North Carolina.
The family lived as sharecroppers until George joined the CCC’s in 1941, and moved to Camp Doty, WA. George served in the Navy from 1944-1946. He was stationed on the USS Savo Island, and fought in the Battle of Leyte Gulf. During his military career, he was awarded the World War II Victory Medal, American Area Medal, the Asiatic-Pacific Area Medal, and the Philippine Liberation Medal.
In 1947, George moved to Myrtle Creek, Oregon, to work for area loggers. George married Fay Marion Hatfield on June 10, 1950, in Roseburg. In 1951, George took ownership of the Flying A Service Station in Riddle. In 1957, George moved to Sutherlin, and operated George’s Chevron Station until his retirement in 1992. He joined the local Shrine Club in 1966.
George is survived by his children Larry, George Wayne and Sonja; six grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
At George’s request, no memorial service will be held. Donations can be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital.
