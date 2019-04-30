George Washington Harless, Jr., age 83, born June 18th, 1935, went home to be with the Lord April 16th, 2019.
George was born in Huntington, W.V., to George Washington Harless Sr. and Mary Dempsey Harless.
He moved to Youngstown, Ohio, where he met and married Fay Diane Sellers on September 13th, 1961.
From this union a daughter and three sons were born, Alana Marie (Mark) Lenihan, George William (Shyri) Harless, James Elvin (Stacy) Harless, and Christopher Dean (Heather) Harless. All of which survive him.
From 1963 to 1979, he made Phoenix, Arizona his home but in 1979, while on vacation, he found the beauty of Oregon. He moved his family to Sutherlin, Oregon, where he lived on his little piece of heaven until recently, when he moved back to Arizona to live with his son Bill (George Wm).
He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Ralph Harless and Fred Harless; sisters, Virginia Lee, Katie Sparks, Valla Mae Poston, and Betty Jo Bradley; and granddaughter, Jessi Duncan Harless.
He is survived by brothers John Wm Harless, Charley Harless, and Delbert Harless; as well as 14 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
He was a kind man with a big heart who loved and served our God. He enjoyed woodworking and gardening. He is loved and will be missed by many.
A celebration of life was held in Phoenix, Arizona on April 27th, 2019.
