George William "Bill" Mackey, 76, passed away at his home in Medford on March 15, 2020.
Bill was born in Grants Pass, Oregon on February 15, 1944 to George and Jayne Mackey. He lived the majority of his life in Oregon and was educated in public schools in Oregon coastal towns.
Following in his father's footsteps, Bill became a journeyman diesel mechanic at the age of 14. He would continue that skill intermittently for the rest of his life. Bill's passion as a young man was to race stock cars. He enjoyed the thrill and exhilaration of the speed he was able to attain on a vehicle he built. He took pride in being able to fix a broken-down motor or repair a misfiring carburetor.
He met and married Geraldine Tate in September of 1963. They had three children; Bill Jr., Michelle and Aaron.
Although, Bill was a mechanic and later drove log trucks and worked on road crews hauling gravel, the career that gave him the most satisfaction was his natural musical ability. He learned to play guitar and sing. He had a deep, rich voice and was able to use his three-octave range. It wasn't long before Bill began performing professionally. Entertaining came easy to him and played professionally for many years. Some of the famous people he played with were Waylon Jennings and Gate Mouth Brown. Once while performing, a hippy looking man with pig tails and a cowboy hat sauntered up on stage and ask Bill is he would mind if he sat in - Willie Nelson.
Other passions of Bill were his love for animals. Quiggly, his faithful little dachshund was with him until the end. Bill loved his pets dearly. He also enjoyed gardening and canning.
Bill is survived by his wife of 30 years, Carolyn; son, Bill Jr. (Geri), Michelle Roth, (Tony), Aaron, (Sapphira) Kimberly Breslau, (Scott), and Brian Compton, (Janelle); 37 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
