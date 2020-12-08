George William “Bill” Moats died at age 86 in the early hours of November 17, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Roseburg, OR from coronavirus complications. Bill died alone, his family unable to be with him, leaving a devastating sadness that will be with us forever, balanced only by our joy at having him in our lives.
Bill was born January 11, 1934 in Toledo, Oregon to Cleo and George Moats. He and his sister, Molly were raised in Nye Beach, Newport, until the family moved to Roseburg and opened Cleo’s Bakery.
Bill’s keen interest in model airplane flying and track (pole vaulting) kept him busy as a teen, as did helping out at the bakery. Bill fell in love with his future bride Peggy Pfaff when they were students at Roseburg High School. They married and were blessed with four children: Terri, Jeff, Syd and Stewart.
Bill was a wonderful, fun-loving father. He never tired of pushing his kids up and down the road in their little red wagon. He taught them to ride bikes, swim, water ski, snow ski, and take care of their many pets.
Bill was a hardworking man, providing for his young family with jobs at Howard’s Men’s Wear, the Pine Drive-In Theatre, and as a surveyor. He began working in the insurance business in 1954 and was a highly successful agent and financial advisor for many years. His family and friends fondly recall his “Mr. Life Insurance” billboard at Roseburg’s Legion Field.
Family and friends meant everything to Bill. Holidays were celebrated joyously with the very large extended Moats and Pfaff families, and family reunions in the Pacific Northwest were the high point of every summer. Parties with friends were great fun, especially when Peggy played her ukulele and sang –delighting Bill and the kids.
Bill was an excellent driver, golfer, dancer, skier, story- and-joke teller, a cheerful singer, and a talented chef. His perfectly grilled steaks and breakfast omelets for visiting guests were legendary. He had a very giving nature, and was a member of the Roseburg Elks, Lions, and Taft Mountain Ski Club.
Snow skiing was a big part of Bill’s life as was his contagious sense of humor. To encourage his family to hit the ski slopes early, he often accompanied the Kingston Trio in blasting out “Super Skier” at 4:30 in the morning. Syd and Sam were racers; Bill and Peggy happily cheered them on in slalom, downhill and freestyle skiing competitions throughout Oregon.
After 25 years together, Bill and Peggy divorced. In 1988, he married Jerol Lee Lillebo Woolstenholme, who was raised in North Bend. Bill and Jeri happily lived in Roseburg for many years. They traveled to family gatherings, insurance conventions, and sports events and were members of the First Christian Church where Jeri sang in the choir.
Bill loved to cut a rug. He was at his finest when Stewart’s Coyote Blues Band traveled to Roseburg to play rhythm and blues for Bill’s 70th birthday celebration. Stewart’s mastery of the guitar, mouth harp and vocals were a source of supreme enjoyment and pride for Bill.
Bill and Jeri loved the Oregon coast, where they were both born, so they bought a home in Rockaway Beach where Bill walked his canine buddy, Scout every morning. After a time, they missed life in Roseburg so they returned and spent Bill’s final years in his hometown.
Preceding Bill in death was his beloved son Jeffrey William Moats, and Jeff’s children Shane and Rhea; niece Megan Hansford, and Bill and Jeri’s ever loyal husky- shepherd, Scout. Bill is survived by his wife Jeri Moats; his children Terri Moats and husband Russell Messing, Sydney Ann Ryerson, Stewart Arnold Moats; sister, Molly Hansford; niece, Lisa Kerr and husband Duane; nephew, Matthew Hansford; grandchildren, Samuel Isaac Hunter Moats-Messing, Augie Conkle and son Casey, Seth Ryerson and son Finn; stepdaughters, Mareena Strom and husband Dave, Valeena Hohl and husband Erik; and stepson Larry Woolstenhulme and life partner, Dixie Richter.
A celebration of Bill’s life will be held this summer, followed by a scattering of his ashes.
