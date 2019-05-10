Ethel Weatherman passed quietly in her sleep on February 24, 2019, in her home in Terrebonne, OR. Ethel was born in Protem, MO, September 21, 1920, to Bernard and Mable (Kilby) Bird, the first of their four children that included Edwin, Evelyn and Bernard.
Ethel graduated from Branson High School in 1940, and married that tall, quiet love of her life, James Lee Weatherman in Sapulpa, OK, on May 17, 1941. They lived in Missouri, then moved to California, where the first two of their children were born, LeRoy and Mable. They had moved back to Missouri where Coke was born. In 1952, they move to Oregon, where they lived out their lives.
Ethel was a prolific seamstress, quilter and embroidery phenom. She would just "smile" at that. She was also able to get her mothers loom threaded and wove her first rug. Ethel and James three children blessed them with eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren with another on the way.
Ethel was preceded in death by her husband James; brother and sister, Edwin and Evelyn; two grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Melva Jean (Green) Weatherman; son-in-law, Harold "Red" Hodges; two nephews; and one niece.
A celebration of life service will be held at the Roseburg Vine Street Baptist Church on May 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. All family and friends are welcome to attend.
Internment was alongside her husband at the Sunny Hill Cemetery in Elsie, OR, on March 7, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.