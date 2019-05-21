Georgia L. Anderson, age 88, of Winston, Oregon, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Taylor's Family Chapel in Winston at 11:00 a.m.
