Georgia Lee Anderson, age 88, of Winston, Oregon passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. She was born on May 12, 1931 in Hemet, California to parents George Frederick and Rose (Milliner) Kinley. Georgia was married to Edward Gordon Anderson and the two had four children. Georgia loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping and even earned the nick name “Camping Grandma”, she even tried her hand at gold mining. As well as outdoor activities Georgia was very involved in her community and organizations, being a member of the Lion's Club, The VFW Cooties, and an organizer of the Winston-Dillard Melon Festival dating back to the 60's. She was also involved with special education students and always had a Christmas party at the VFW so the kids could have fun and be happy. Georgia was the queen of jokes. On top of all of this she was also recognized as a Winston First Citizen. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Edward. She is survived by 4 children, Dave, Dan, Bill and Kathy Anderson. Numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. an unknown number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Georgia was laid to rest at Roseburg Memorial Gardens in Roseburg, Oregon. Services were held on May 23, 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Latest News
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.