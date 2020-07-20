Georgia Rachel Hounshell passed away June 28, 2020, very peacefully with her loved family by her side.
She was born, August 22, 1934, in Roseburg Or, to John Woods and Bernice Howell.
Georgia was raised in Kent, OR, and moved back to Roseburg, where she met and married Jerry Hounshell December 6, 1952.
She loved her family, homemaking, the outdoors and watching her kids and grands activities over the years.
She was a fun great lady, loved by all!
Georgia is survived by her kids, Jerry (Ava), Gary (Sharon) and Gail Radford (Dan); grandkids, Brad, Jeremy, Brian, Kevin, Cole and Hannah. She also has seven great-grandkids, and many special nieces and nephews and a lot of wonderful people in her life.
Georgia was proceeded in death by her husband Jerry Sr.; sister, Fran; brother, Paul; sister, Janet; and her parents.
A celebration of life picnic will be held at a later date in the Fall.
