Gerald Casebolt was born in The Dalles, Oregon on July 22, 1925. He died in Tucson, Arizona on September 1, 2020 of natural causes.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Cliff and his first wife, Anna Jean.
He was the beloved husband of Shirley and devoted father of Don, Challis, Carol and Melanie. He also had two step-children, Rosalie Mashtalier and Deborah Singleton, six grandchildren, four step-grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He practiced medicine in Washington DC and Santa Ana, California. He was a surgeon in Roseburg, Oregon until his retirement.
In addition to being a skilled surgeon, he flew his own private plane. He was a world traveler, a painter, a photographer, a world birder, and a mountain climber. He climbed 20 mountains in his lifetime.
Of particular mention was the fact that he was the expedition doctor when climbing in the Himalayas. He climbed the highest mountain in India, Nanda Devi. He climbed 20,000 feet without oxygen.
He was also a gardener. He grew many vegetables and had several fruit trees. Every summer he canned fruits and vegetables.
He also had a large shell collection. He had collected them from all over the world by scuba diving. They were all carefully cataloged as to the name and where and when they were found.
He was the doctor on call during the “blast” in Oregon.
He led a very productive and good life and will be deeply missed.
(1) comment
He was a nice man and a good surgeon...rest in peace.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.