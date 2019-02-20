Gerald Everette Miller, age 83, of Coquille, OR, died Thursday, January 31, 2019, at Family Forever Adult Care located in Gladstone, Oregon. He was born in Weed, California, to late Irwin and Viola Miller.
He married Alice Anne Campbell in 1966, whom he later divorced. Alice preceded him in death, as did his older brother, Rollin Miller; sister, Juanita Watermen; his son, Terrel Miller; and grandson, Adam Teller.
Mr. Miller served in the US Amy in 1954. He was member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, although he was not able to attend for some time.
Mr. Miller is survived by his three children, Jerry Miller, Dianna Teller, and Patricia Polamalu and her husband Joseph Polamalu; his nine grandchildren, Melissa and her husband Patrick, Alicia and her partner Cathy, Alex, Megan and her husband Matthew, Brittany and her husband Carlos, Mandy and her husband Tyler, Paul and his wife Destiny, Iosefa and Talati; and his 11 great-grandchildren, Dylan, Mason, Elian, Graysen, Bella, Addison, Ailey, Kai, Milo, Zuri, Declin, and Lucas.
He will be place in the Mausoleum at Sunset Memorial Park. Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019. Prayer given by Gary Watermen (nephew).
