Gerald Franklin “Jerry” Archer died April 18, 2020, in Medford, Oregon, at the age of 82. He and his twin sister Donna June were born November 3, 1937, in Chelan, Washington, to James B. and Florene E. (Tucker) Archer.
The family moved from Washington to Kinzua, Albany, Tillamook, and Roseburg in Oregon. Jerry started high school in Tillamook and graduated from Roseburg High School in 1955. He worked summers during high school and college at the Martin Brothers lumber mill in Oakland. Jerry went off to the University of Oregon to major in pre-dentistry and later enrolled at OHSU School of Dentistry in Portland. As that education progressed, he discovered that he lacked the visual acuity for being a dentist. He received a degree in Science and used that education as he pursued several careers in medical sales. He sold pharmaceuticals, surgical staples, and ended his career selling dental supplies. He did take a few years out to work for Hallmark greeting cards.
Around the end of his formal education he met Romaine Lovelace, also a UO grad. They were married on Friday, September 9, 1962. Jerry and “R”, as he called her, moved for a period to Butte, Montana, and it was there that their son, Steve, was born on January 22, 1964.
Jerry, Romaine, and Steve lived most of their lives, however, in Medford. Jerry had many life-long friends. He stayed in contact with people he had known those few years at Tillamook High, kept up with the lives of his Roseburg High School classmates, and, of course, remained ever true to friends from his UO years.
Romaine passed away in June of 2005 and Steve died in September, 2015 of complications associated with Type I Diabetes. Jerry remained in Medford and helped Steve until Steve’s passing.
In his later years, Jerry was especially close to his twin sister. Every year on their birthdays he came up with a memorable gift – Groucho glasses, “womb-mate” t-shirts, cozy robes, and more. This November the family met to celebrate birthdays. November 3, 2019 June and Jerry celebrated turning 82 years young.
Jerry was predeceased by his parents, James B. and Florene E. Archer; his wife, Romaine Lovelace Archer; and his son, Steven Craig Archer. He is survived by his sister Donna June Archer Darling of Eugene; brother Jim Archer of Boring; sister and brother-in-law Joan Archer and Kenneth Forster of Salem; granddaughter Kathleena McCollum; great-grandson William Franklin Fath; nieces and nephews, Deanna Jacobson, Deanise Mulhollen, Jennifer Archer, Michelle Momeny, Todd Johnson, and Greg Johnson; and many great and great-great nieces and nephews.
His ashes will be placed in the Rose Garden at Perl Cemetery near those of Romaine and Steve. Because of the COVID-19 quarantine, a celebration of life will be held in Medford at Colony Far East, Jerry’s favorite watering hole, at a later date.
Those wishing to remember Jerry may donate to the Tillamook County Museum Association, PO Box 992, Tillamook, OR, 97141; to JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes), 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY, 10281; or the charity of their choice.
