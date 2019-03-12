Gerald (Jerry) Edward Barker passed away peacefully on March 5, 2019, at the age of 79. He was born October 12, 1939, in Oakland, California, to Charles and Marian (Crouch) Barker.
Jerry attended Oakland Schools and graduated from Oakland High School in 1957. In May of 1968, Jerry married Jackalyn Barker and had daughters, Lynn, Barbara, and Geri Ann. In 1992, Jerry Joyce Barker and gained a son, Rob Lane.
Jerry was a man of many hobbies and interests which were: Chess, Cribbage, gold panning, carpentry, blacksmithing, entering the Douglas County Fair with flowers and photography, gourmet cooking and woodworking. He liked to enter his “No-bean” chili in the Sutherlin Blackberry Festival. For many years Jerry shot competition pistol with IPSIC. He had many duck hunting trips with his dad in his younger years. He always liked to go fishing and camping.
Jerry is survived by his wife Joyce Barker; daughters, Lynn (Craig) Marshall of Moxee, Washington, Barbara (Jeff) Dunham of Oakland, California, and Geri Ann (Pete) Rowe of Roseburg, Oregon; son, Rob (Teresa) Lane of Cassel, California; 14 grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends.
The family would like to thank Dr. John Powell and his team for his excellent care. Also, Mercy Hospital Emergency Room Staff and all the nurses and staff of the ICU and others too numerous to mention for the superb care in his final days.
Jerry’s memorial service will be held Friday, March 15, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses. There will be a memorial reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that a donation be made in Jerry’s memory to the American Legion Baseball, P.O. Box 1294, Roseburg, Oregon 97470. Please visit www.wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com to leave the family fond memories and condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.