Geri Gray, passed away on May 28, 2020. She was a beloved wife, mother and daughter.
Geri is survived by Rich, Ross, Jess, Kyra, Harlie, Mira, Vera and Clay Belcher.
Geri went back to school recently and graduated the C.N.A. course at UCC. She was looking forward to helping people, she was a kind soul and touched the hearts of everyone she met.
Geri will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
