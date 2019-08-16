Geraldine Louise Lewis, age 84, of Oakland, Oregon, joined our Lord on Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Sutherlin, Oregon. She was born July 30, 1934, in Indianapolis, Indiana to George and Louise (McClanahan) Whitley. Prior to moving to Oakland, Oregon, she lived in Roseburg, Oregon, Spring Valley, California and Franklin, Indiana.
Geri worked at K-Mart for over 25 years and served over 1600 hours as a volunteer at the Roseburg VA. She was a member of the Roseburg “Red Hot Mamas” Red Hat Society and a longtime member of Westside Christian Church. Geri’s loving, cheerful and generous heart will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Survivors include her son Terry Lewis (Brenda) of Oakland, Oregon; daughters, Cindy Gray (Terry) of Toole, Utah, and Becky Jacobs of Lebanon, Tennessee; grandchildren, Kyle Lewis of Oakland, Oregon, Michael Gray of McKinleyville, California, and Michelle Gray of Toole, Utah.
A celebration of Geri’s life will be held Saturday, August 24th, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Westside Christian Church. Charlie Jordan, Associate Pastor, will officiate. Private interment was held within the grounds of Roseburg Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to thank everyone at Chantele’s Loving Touch Memory Care for their care of Geri. Please visit www.wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com to leave fond memories and condolences.
