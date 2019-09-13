Geraldine Minnie Broszio Christle, 88 years young, passed away in her home September 8, 2019. She was born July 25, 1931 in Wilbur, OR. Her parents were Fredrick Broszio and Elsie Hill. She was the oldest of four children. She had one brother Ryland (1937-1963), and is survived by her two sisters Connie Luzier and Marla Summer.
Geraldine attended Wilber Grade School and graduated from Roseburg High School. Gerri married Patrick Christle in 1951, and was a mother to four children: Christina Christle Cunningham (Jim Cunningham), Fredrick Christle, Patrick Christle Jr. (1954-1980), and Curtis Christle (Tracey Hanson Christle). She was a loving grandmother to Tracey, Brad, Brock, Lisa, Drew, Chad, and Avery. She was adored by her great-grandchildren Koltyn, Ava, Wyatt, Emmett, Jonah, and Marlon.
Gerri’s employment experiences included working as telephone operator for Ma Bell, a sawmill worker, and a logger with her brother and husband (drove cat). She went back to school and became a hair dresser. She opened her own shop in Winchester next to the post office. She moved to Florence, Oregon and continued as a hair dresser. She then worked at Honeyman State Park and became one of the first reservationists in Oregon. She worked as a Police Matron for the cities of Florence, Sutherlin, and Lake Oswego. She became a Dispatcher for Deschutes County and retired with the US Federal Department of Fish and Wild Life.
Gerri was a loving mother, sister, friend and grandmother. She was a ferocious reader and fantastic cook. She loved jigsaw puzzles, computer games, and painting. She was an avid gardener. She loved watching reality and game shows with a tall glass of ice and chardonnay. She had a great sense of humor and was the family historian. She was at her best and will be remembered most when laughing and telling stories with family and friends. She will be greatly missed.
