GERALDINE SHEPPARD-BERGMAN
Geraldine Sheppard-Bergman, 97 years old, departed this world for Heaven on September 24, 2020. She resided in Eugene, Oregon.
Geraldine was born on January 23, 1923 to Howard and Lula Dooley in Vinton, Virginia. Geraldine was one of ten siblings.
She met and married Norval Sheppard in Abilene, Texas, who passed away in 1998. Geraldine remarried in 1999 in Roseburg, Oregon to William Bergman until his passing in 2001.
Her friends called her “Gerri”. She was not only devoted to her family; she had a firm belief in the lord. Gerri was immersed in the Christian community for many years and was an active member of the Assembly of God Church.
She is survived by her three children, Debbie Jensen, Gloria Bergman, and Jim Sheppard, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Her memorial service will be held at Roseburg Memorial Gardens, 1056 NW Hicks Street on October 3rd, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
