Glen Arthur Brady, age 74, passed away from complications of Alzheimer’s disease, on December 10, 2020 in Nampa, Idaho. His wife of nearly 54 years, Karen Kay Brady (Johnson), was by his side.
Glen was born to Louis and Marie (Gilham) Brady in Grants Pass, Oregon on July 25, 1946. He graduated from Glendale High School in 1964 and attended Oregon State University. He married Karen in Reno, Nevada on January 14, 1967.
Glen worked for the U.S. Forest Service for 27 years on the Umpqua, Willamette, Siskiyou and Rogue National Forests. After an early retirement he continued working for organizations connected to the land in Southern Oregon, where he lived nearly all his life and his family has deep roots. Glen and Karen owned a natural pet food business—an enterprise that grew out of their love for dogs. The couple retired to Nampa, Idaho in 2017.
Glen enjoyed collecting Smokey Bear memorabilia and antiques.
In addition to Karen, Glen is survived by sons Jeffrey and Michael; grandchildren Emilee and Andrew, their spouses and their children.
A service is not planned and instead of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to:
Wigglin’ Home Boxer Rescue
P.O. Box 1354
Battle Ground, WA 98604.
