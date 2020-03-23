Glen Kuskie passed away at Mercy Medical Center on March 18, 2020, at age 96. He was a long-time resident of Oregon and lived in Florence, Richland, Winston and Roseburg, where he resided at Garden Valley Retirement Home.
Glen was a decorated WWII hero, having survived the Bataan Death March and being a POW in several Japanese prison camps for three yrs.
Glen is survived by three daughters, two sons-in-law, seven grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren with two more due in September. He will be greatly missed.
Per Glen's wishes, his ashes will be strewn in the San Francisco Bay at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.