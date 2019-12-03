GLENNA MARCENE ZARBANO
Glenna Marcene Zarbano, age 88, of Roseburg, OR, died November 21, 2019 at her home.
Glenna was born October 1, 1931, in Tilton, Iowa to Kenneth and Helen (Sterrett) Haines. On September 6, 1947, she married Tony Zarbano in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and together they had five children. In 1997, they moved to Roseburg, Oregon.
Glenna was an involved and loving mother. She supported her husband’s law enforcement career, often fulfilling the social obligations that go with public office. She held a variety of jobs throughout her life, but was most proud of her work at the California State Library System in Sacramento, where she provided audio books for the blind.
Glenna was kind and generous to everyone, friend and stranger alike. She loved her family deeply and provided a caring supportive and positive home for her immediate and extended family. Glenna loved making quilts for her grandkids and great-grandkids.
Glenna volunteered with the Department of Fish & Wildlife; and got special joy from making quilts for Hope Pregnancy Center in Roseburg, and walker bags for the elderly.
Her hobbies included sewing, quilting, knitting, embroidery, and gardening.
Survivors include her children, Anthony Zarbano and wife Rachel of Veneta, Oregon, Vicki Popoff and husband Peter of Newberg, Oregon, Patricia Burton and husband Roy of Roseburg, Oregon, Dianne Thornton and husband Kevin of Reno, Nevada, and Kenneth Zarbano and wife Dawna of Roseburg, Oregon; two sisters, Trudy White of Roseburg, Oregon, and Connie Asay of Jefferson, Oregon; 19 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Tony Zarbano; her parents; and brother, Irvin Haines.
Interment is scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 6, 2019, at Roseburg National Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will follow at the Holiday Inn Express, 375 W. Harvard Ave, Roseburg, OR 97470.
Please visit the obituary and sign the online family guest book at www.since1928hull.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.