Glenore Keys passed away at home on March 22, 2020. She was a loving mother and grandmother, as well as a devoted member of Family Fellowship of Myrtle Creek.
She is survived by her three children, Dale Allen Tripp, Terrill Tripp, and Angela Tripp Godwin; as well as four grandchildren, three brothers and a sister.
Glenore brought love to everyone she touched.
Funeral arrangements have been postponed.
