Gloria Mae Vaughn was born on January 12, 1950 in Manistique, Michigan, to Donald and Emily LaBrasseur and passed peacefully in her home on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 69 years of age.
Gloria lived for many years in Reedsport, Oregon and graduated from Reedsport High School in 1968. On March 27, 1971, she was married to Gregory Paul Vaughn of Reedsport and the two embarked on a 49-year marriage together. After moving to Drain, Oregon, Gloria began a career working for Woolley Enterprises, a local timber and wood products manufacturing company, which she enjoyed greatly. She retired in 2013 after 40 dedicated years. During this time, the couple welcomed two children, Jason in 1976 and Christopher in 1980. Her children remember her as a fun loving and nurturing mother who encouraged them to pursue their goals and never back away from a challenge.
Gloria was well respected and beloved by so many in the small community she resided in. She was a dedicated and generous woman who loved her five grandchildren immensely and who was passionate about spending time in the outdoors, attending her children’s sporting events, and spending time supporting her grandchildren’s endeavors. She was an active and dedicated member of her community and often volunteered in local organizations.
Gloria is survived by her mother, Emily; sisters, Karen and Luann; and brother, David and Randy. She is also survived by her husband, Gregory Vaughn; her sons, Jason and Christopher; and grandchildren, Halli, Keira, Madelyn, Rylan, and Hunter. She is preceded in death by her father, Donald LaBrausseur.
Per Gloria’s wishes, there will be a private service for family and close friends at Dunes Memorial Chapel in Reedsport, OR. On Friday, January 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Gloria will be put to rest at the Reedsport Masonic Cemetery following the service.
