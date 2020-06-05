Gordon Delmer Hughes, age 56, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Monday, June 1st, 2020.
Gordon was born in Portland, Oregon on June 24, 1963, to the late Leon and Dolores Hughes. He was raised in Glide, Oregon and attended high school there. Gordon spent most of his life in Roseburg. He worked 20+ years as a log truck driver. He moved to Bend with his family in 2014 where he worked for a paving company. He spent his free time riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, hunting, fishing, and pretty much anything outdoors. He was an amazing Dad, Grandpa, and friend. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Gordon is survived by his son Tim Hughes; daughters, Krysta (William) Hughes, Becki (Anthony) Schaff, and Desirea Sherman and numerous grandchildren.
Please visit wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com to leave fond memories and condolences.
