After a six-and-a-half-year battle with dementia, and two strokes, Gordon L. Rexford, age 84, passed away at home August 29, 2019, while in Amedisys Hospice care. His wife Clarita; son, Greg; and daughter, Christine were by his side.
Gordon was born March 17, 1935, in Klamath Falls, OR, to Leland and Leala Rexford. He was a descendant of early settlers in Oregon (1846). He graduated from Mapleton High School in 1953. Following various jobs, he went to work for the US Forest Service in June 1957 and retired after 33 years.
Gordon was preceded in death by his parents; second mom, Zelma; one brother, Bob; and sister, Bonnie. He is survived by his wife of 57 ½ years, Clarita; sons, Lee and Greg; and daughters, Rose, Sharon, and Christine; sisters, Janice, Rochell, Vickie and Toni.
He loved to fish, hunt, garden, camp and travel. He and Clarita traveled and explored all but three states in their R.V. plus two trips to Alaska, Canada and Mexico.
Services and Celebration of Life were held on September 7, 2019 at the United Methodist Church in Sutherlin, OR.
