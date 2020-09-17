Gregory Justin Dawson was born on February 8th, 1975 in Eugene, Oregon. He was born to Roy and Leslie Dawson. Justin resided in Canyonville, Oregon most of his life and attended school in the Roseburg area. He was preceded in death by his dad. He is survived by his mother, Leslie, one daughter Jacey and one grandson Zaidyn, soon to be son in law, Trevor and brother Kevin as well as numerous relatives. Justin had a love for fishing in the creek and always enjoyed gardening in the summer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Fire Evacuations
Most Popular
-
Roseburg Days Inn accused of price gouging during Archie Creek Fire evacuations
-
Police arrest barricaded man, ending standoff peacefully in Winston
-
109 homes destroyed in Archie Creek Fire
-
Sheriff responds to murder-suicide in Dillard
-
Frank and Jeanne Moore's home among the 109 lost to Archie Creek Fire
Click for water temperature
Latest News
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.