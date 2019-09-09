Gregory Shawn Astry of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, August 31, 2019, at the age of 61. He was born December 29, 1957 in Roseburg, Oregon, son of Roger and Beverly (Coate) Astry. He was raised and educated in Roseburg.
Greg was united in marriage to Renee Johnson on April 15, 1995, in Winston, Oregon. He worked at Roseburg Forest Products for 37 years and was a member of the Lumber and Sawmill Worker Union No. 2949. He has always enjoyed the outdoors especially hunting and working in his yard. He liked collecting antiques, working on cars and planting hens and chicks.
Greg is survived by his wife of over 24 years, Renee and a son, Cody. He also leaves three sisters, Lorie, Claudia and Mindy, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Joey, who passed away on June 10, 2000.
Private family services will be held under the direction of Taylor's Family Chapel.
