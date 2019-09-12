Gunilla Guenther passed away on September 4, 2019, at Oak Park in Roseburg at the age of 78. She was born in Sweden and resided with her folks and brother until she went to nursing school in Southern Sweden.
Gunilla worked at various nursing positions until she migrated to the United States at age 28. This was a difficult move as she had to learn English and get the proper credentials in order to be able to practice as a registered nurse in America. She accomplished this while residing in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Gunilla later moved to San Diego and continued her nursing career there. During this time, she met her future husband, Egan Guenther. After she and Egan got married, she moved to Antlers Resort at Mt. Shasta, since Egan owned the resort.
They managed the resort for 20 years, retired, and moved to the Highlands in Green district. Egan was very active as a Mason and Shriner, and was potentate in 1972.
Egan and Gunilla travelled all over the world. They loved to dance and attend jazz festivals. They frequently visited family and friends in Germany and Sweden. They always had dogs, usually German Shepherds, but their last dog was a black lab.
Gunilla was a member of various Mason organizations, a member of PEO Chapter CU in Roseburg, and member of Westside Church.
Gunilla is survived by a stepdaughter, Lorena Guenther of Anderson, CA; a son, Per Torell and his wife Ulrika and children Lukas and Alva of Sweden; a brother, Per Marklund and wife Gilla and five children in Sweden.
A celebration of life will be held in December at Westside Church in Roseburg when family can attend and participate. Donations may be made to Shriners Hospital in Portland in her name.
