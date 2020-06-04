Harlon went home to be with the Lord on Friday May 22, 2020. He was born on May 20, 1948 in Northfield, MN, to Ozzie and Aileen Kuester. With his family, he moved out to Oregon in 1959, graduated from Douglas High School in 1966, and enlisted in the Navy in 1968.
RM2 Harlon R. Kuester served as a radioman assigned to LST1032 and served three tours in Vietnam on the Mekong Delta in the "Gator Navy" (1969 to1971). He was Communication Chief, using Morse code, and was also in the Blue Jacket Choir.
Harlon married Vicky Discher on December 20, 1972 at St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Myrtle Creek. He was a lifelong Christian attending St. Paul Lutheran Church in Roseburg. Harlon was a carpenter by trade building and remodeling church's and homes. After retiring he liked to "tinker" on cars, trucks, lawnmowers and tractors. He loved to read westerns. After a long battle with numerous health issues, he chose to send his final days at home with family, as he was confident of his salvation through Jesus’ death and resurrection!
Harlon was preceded in death by his parents Ozzie and Aileen; sister, Linda; brothers, Don and (two infant brothers at birth) Fredrick and Daniel; and a grandson, Jeremy Kuester. He is survived by four children, Deborah (Ron) Blanchard, Christina (Dan) Morton, Stephen (Kelly) Kuester and Jeremiah Kuester; six grandchildren, Jessica, Luke, Micah, Charles and Catherine Morton and Amie Blanchard; two brothers, Larry (Joy) Kuester and Scott (Lana) Kuester; sister, Judy Kuester; and many nieces and nephews and friends.
Harlon had a great love for his family and friends. He always had a smile and a generous heart. He was a gentle, kind and loving man with steadfast integrity.
The service was May 26, 2020 at the Kuester Ranch.
