Harold Manford Rathbun, age 75, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019. He was followed days later by his brother Everett Earl Rathbun, age 82, on October 26, 2019. Both were lifelong residents of Sutherlin.
They were preceded in death by their mother Bessie Rathbun; father, Everett Rathbun; one sister, Marcella (Mae) Bates; wife, Jackie Rathbun; and one brother, Jerry Rathbun.
Earl is survived by his daughter, Cathy Sands and husband Patrick of Richvale, CA; his son, Ed Rathbun and wife Shellie of Roseburg; and a step-daughter, Anne Bayliss of Sutherlin. He is also survived by a niece, Sara Kosier and husband Dan of Roseburg; and nephew, Ryan Rathbun also of Roseburg.
Harold is survived by three nieces, Cathy Sands, Sarah Kosier and Anne Bayliss; and two nephews, Ed Rathbun and Ryan Rathbun.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on November 9th, 2019, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Sutherlin.
