Harold C. Henderson was born in Bakersfield, CA, on November 13, 1938. He passed away at his home in Roseburg, OR, on May 11, 2019, with his wife and family by his side.
On October 4, 1980, he married Judy (Barnes) Kolb in Bakersfield, CA.
He has three children Steve, Gail, Paula; Judy has four, Dawn, Debra, Lucinda, Lawrence, all who survive him, as well numerous grand- children and great-grandchildren. Harold is also survived by one brother, Les, and was preceded in death by his brother, Don.
By profession, Harold owned and operated his own business, Henderson Bros Ag Spray. He enjoyed family, friends, farming, gardening, fishing, camping and going on cruises.
Services will be on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Glide Baptist Church, 357 Glide Loop Dr, Glide, OR 97443. Final resting place will be Wimberly Cemetery in Glide. Pearson’s Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
