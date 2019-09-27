Harold Clifford Godard, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, in Roseburg, Oregon. He was born on May 3, 1930 in Brush, Colorado. Harold was the eldest of five children born to Leon and Irene Godard.
In 1936, Harold and family moved from Colorado to Cottage Grove, Oregon. In 1949, he married Florence Betty Beers a childhood sweetheart.
Harold was an outstanding high school long distance runner. After high school, he attended Oregon State College, where he studied electrical engineering, following his father’s footsteps. He was hired by Roseburg Lumber in 1962, becoming Kenneth Ford’s right hand man as chief electrician. Harold taught Oregon State electrician apprentice courses at UCC for 10 years. He was the project manager for the construction of Roseburg Free Methodist Church, where he also led the music, taught Bible classes and served on several boards.
After 33 years at Roseburg Lumber he retired, and enjoyed his hobbies of backpacking, camping, hunting, wood working, photography and gardening. He loved traveling and was fortunate to travel to Europe, Italy, Germany, Alaska, Canada, Mexico and Hawaii. Harold was a game lover and master prankster.
Harold is proceeded in death by his wife, Florence Godard. Survivors include sister, Terry Holden of Ashland, Oregon; children, Ken Godard, wife Theresa; daughter, Kathy Floyd, husband Jim; daughter, Karyl Clune, husband Phil; daughter, Kris Baird, husband Cecil; and Kevin Godard. Harold was an active compassionate grandfather to Maggie and Carli Godard, Heather, Matt, Garett and Jason Floyd, Bryan, Brent and Kyndra Clune, Jennifer, Jodie, and Julie Baird, Miranda and Jakub Godard. He also had 20 great-grandchildren.
A service honoring Harold will be at Riverview Terrace, where he resided for the last five years on October 5, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. with a dessert reception immediately following.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.