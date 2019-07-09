Harold was born in Clarks Summit, PA to G. Fay and Mildred Crossman. He married Lee Chase on December 15, 1956. They had three daughters, Laura (Daniel) Tracy, Ann (Tim) Abel and Carole (Terry) Thames.
He is survived by his three daughters and sons-in-law; six grandkids; and 10 great-grandkids; and brother-in-Law, Charlie Chase. He was preceded in death by Lee, his parents and his five siblings.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Harold's name to Parkinson's or Alzheimer's research.
A memorial service will be held at the Sutherlin Family Church Event Center; 881 W. 6th, Sutherlin, OR, at 1 p.m. on July 13, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.