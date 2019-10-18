Harold Speidel passed away in Eugene on October 17, 2019, at the age of 96. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Clara Lee Speidel.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association in his name.
A service will be held Friday, October 25, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Macy & Son Funeral Home,
135 NE Evans St., McMinnville, OR.
