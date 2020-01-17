Steve Neil passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Poe, West Virginia on April 20, 1946. He resided in Yoncalla for the past 46 years where he was a rancher, farmer, cattleman and all-around cowboy with a passionate love for his animals. Steve was preceded in death by his mother and father, Harry and Mildred Neil; his wife of 46 years, Linda Neil; and a brother, Andrew Neil. He is survived by his five children, Mike Neil, Stevie Neil, Willie Neil, Roy Sparhawk and Pamie Bergmann. He had 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of life on January 26, 2020 at Yoncalla community center from 1-5 p.m. Please come join us and help us celebrate his life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.